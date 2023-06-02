Dementia support service HammondCare will be delivering a free session on dementia - helping any visitors better understand the disease and offering advice on the difficult role of caring for someone with dementia.
The Griffith Community Centre will be hosting the three-hour 'Talking about Dementia' session on June 22 with HammondCare, kicking off at 9.30am with experienced speakers presenting the session and drawing on their own experiences.
'Talking about Dementia' manager Holly Markwell said that cases of dementia were increasing as the population ages, with over 400,000 people living with the disease in 2022.
"Dementia is now the leading cause of disease burden for older Australians," she said.
"At some point most of us will be impacted by dementia, either ourselves or someone we love."
With the numbers so high, she emphasises how important carer support was for both patients and the carers themselves - with better carer support letting loved ones stay at home for longer, rather than moving to aged care facilities.
Presenter Kath Roughley said there was a vital need for a better understanding of dementia in the community.
"We are talking more about other life-limiting illnesses like cancer and heart disease - and that is a great thing -, but we do need to talk more about dementia too."
The sessions are free, and morning tea will be provided.
Other sessions will be held on June 7 for Wagga Wagga, June 8 for Corowa and June 21 for
Sign-ups are available at www.dementia.com.au/dementia-carer-support-program.
