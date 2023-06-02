The Area News
Support service HammondCare is delivering free sessions on dementia and carer support

Updated June 2 2023 - 7:52pm, first published 11:30am
Participants in a "Staying at Home" program run in the Illawarra area. Photo contributed
Dementia support service HammondCare will be delivering a free session on dementia - helping any visitors better understand the disease and offering advice on the difficult role of caring for someone with dementia.

