The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Nicole Conway and her pooch complete Camp Quality 65km Dog Walk Challenge

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated June 2 2023 - 12:32pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HIGH FIVE ON A JOB WELL DONE: Nicole Conway with Coco at the half-way point of the challenge. Picture by Allan Wilson
HIGH FIVE ON A JOB WELL DONE: Nicole Conway with Coco at the half-way point of the challenge. Picture by Allan Wilson

MRHS lab technician Nicole Conway is on cloud nine after she and her dog Coco raised over $700 for charity during May.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.