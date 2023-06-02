MRHS lab technician Nicole Conway is on cloud nine after she and her dog Coco raised over $700 for charity during May.
Ms Conway and her Catahoula leopard hound successfully walked 65 kilometres as part of Camp Quality's 64km Dog Walk Challenge.
It wasn't all smooth sailing, with one week taken out after she fell sick with flu, meaning she accomplished the feat in less than a month.
The funds add to the total of around $89,000 raised for the initiative nation-wide, which will be used to support programs and services for the 64 children diagnosed with cancer each month in Australia.
"It was lucky that I managed to clock up extra kilometres on some days as this helped me when I was wiped out with the flu for a week," Ms Conway said.
READ MORE
"My goal was to raise enough to help three families in need and I'm over the moon that I was able to do that.
"I loved every moment of the challenge. Seeing how much has been raised all up is incredible and knowing I've been a part of that is even better."
She aims to do the challenge again next year, saying it hugely benefited herself and Coco.
"It's likely I will do it again, or another Camp Quality fundraiser," she said.
"Walking a 33 kilogram dog is no walk in the park, but it has benefitted her as she's become more accustomed to her lead. That's important because she is a powerful dog.
"I felt it was also a good challenge to find the time to do it consistently each day and I look forward to hopefully doing it all again next year," Ms Conway said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.