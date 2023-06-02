CROQUET AT YOOGALI
New players welcome at Henderson Oval
Croquet games start from 10.30am at the Henderson Oval croquet fields every Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. New players are welcome. More details form croquetgriffith@gmail.com
Get active on Saturday morning at Ted Scobie Oval
Whether it's walking by yourself, with your family or the dog, Griffith parkrun is a relaxed way of getting out and about on a Saturday morning. The free event starts from 8am on Saturday at Ted Scobie Oval. Running is not required.
Hits and memories brought to life on stage
The Robertson Brothers will take people on a trip down memory lane with their show at the Griffith Regional Theatre. You'll hear classics from the Simon and Garfunkel, Roy Orbison, Cliff Richard and the Bee Gees. The show starts at 8pm on Friday, June 2, with handful of tickets remaining.
Comedian's follow-up to sold out show arrives in Griffith
Comedian Luke Kidgell brings his new show Happy Hour to Griffith with two performances on Saturday, June 3. Known for the Luke and Meg Podcast, Kidgell is known for his quick-witted interactions with audiences. The 6pm show is sold out, but tickets remain for the 9pm show at Griffith Regional Theatre.
Exploring the use of AI in creating art
Created by Dr Tony Curran, What A Machine brings together AI-driven algorithms to fuse together man and machine made art. Dr Curran explores the interplay between painting and digital art which threatens to at one point replace artists and expand creative potential. The exhibition runs until June 25.
Weekend nightlife
From 7pm Tony L will be performing at the Sporties Club on Saturday. At the Exies Main Club you can catch John Martin from 7.30pm. On Saturday night you can catch Jasmine Jade with the tunes from 8pm at the Griffith Leagues Club. DJ Ciri and DJ Rossi will be spinning your favourite tunes in the Area Hotel's beer garden from 10pm on Saturday.
Fresh food, crafts, plants, bric-a-brac and more
Griffith Rotary's markets open from 7.30am until noon at the Griffith Showgrounds. Stallholders will have everything from fresh produce, cakes, homemade items, jewellery, plants and more, plus fresh bacon and egg rolls and hot coffee. Entry is by gold coin donation to Griffith Rotary Club.
