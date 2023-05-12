A Griffith woman and her beloved pet have taken up Camp Quality's challenge to raise funds by walking 64 kilometres throughout the month of May.
Murrumbidgee Regional High School lab technician Nicole Conway, originally from Leeton, is appealing for donations to support the cause.
So far she has raised just under $250, with the funds to go towards the 64 children 0 to 14 years of age diagnosed with cancer each month in Australia.
The funds will support Camp Quality's programs and services.
"They give kids and their families experiencing the trauma of a cancer diagnosis a chance to relax, unwind and spend quality time together," Ms Conway said.
She says she was actually taking her dog, Coco, for a walk when she first came across the initiative on social media.
"I immediately signed up because I thought it was such a good idea," Ms Conway said.
"I've always thought walking is a great way to maintain both physical and mental health and if I can raise money for charity at the same time, why not."
Some personal experiences with cancer has also driven her to take up the cause.
"My best friend passed away from melanoma some 10 years ago. Her daughter was very young at the time and it's something that has always plagued me, the impact it has on families and young children," she said.
"When a child is diagnosed with cancer or you're a child in a family with someone else who has cancer, the services Camp Quality offer are a great way to cope. My friend fought a really long battle to be a part of her daughters life for as long as she could. The pain is still quite raw.
"In addition, my mother has also been involved with charities like Country Hope, making quilts for those in need. I'm not very good at quilting so I thought this would be a good way to do my part."
Already she and Coco are averaging just over four kilometres most days, doubling the amount required.
"I only have to do about 2.8 kays a day and at the moment I'm doing around 4.1. Having said that, we don't get to walk every day, but we do a lot because she is part greyhound and requires a lot of exercise," Ms Conway said.
"I'm hoping to achieve as many kilometres as I can. For me, this is really about getting the awareness out there. For $250 camp quality can put a family through one of their camps. Even if we can get two or three families away to a camp by the time I finish, that would be fantastic.
"So far there's been plenty of support and a lot of donations. We just need to keep that coming in," she said.
Those wishing to donate or would like learn more can click here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
