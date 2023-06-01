Adaptability key to keep up Hanwood's winning streak

Following a tight victory against Tolland last week, Hanwood are now under the pump to keep up their winning streak and keep their place at the top of the ladder.
Hanwood took on Tolland and scraped through a 2-0 victory on May 28, knocking the previous 'top dogs' down a peg to secure their own place as the undefeated champions.
The next game against South Wagga could be a struggle though - with the team sitting comfortably at third place on the ladder.
"It's obviously gonna be an exciting game. South Wagga are flying under the radar a little bit, but we know they're going to be strong," captain Jason Bertacco said.
"They were one of our hardest games last year in the way they set up and played ... they've got a lot of energy."
Bertacco added that adaptability and improvisation was going to be crucial in the season ahead, with teams being shaken up and playing differently to what has been expected.
"A lot of the teams are changing the way they play. When we played Tolland last week, a lot of their players played totally different to how they played last year. Every club is changing in a way, that's good for the competition."
He was keen to see how Hanwood's own shakeups could improve their game.
"We're always confident, every week. We've got a new group this year so a lot of them don't know about the Wagga team ... Some of our senior boys that have been around a while could get complacent in their position."
Hanwood have been shuffled around a fair bit in the current season, with only two home games so far and another string of away games beginning on June 3 - but Bertacco said that he was especially pleased with how the team had been performing.
Bertacco said that the winning streak wasn't adding too much pressure, with the team still feeling confident even going up against another strong team on the weekend.
"It's just one of those things, we keep ticking away ... We'll see what South Wagga sets up."
Hanwood will be taking on South Wagga at the Wagga Wagga Showgrounds on June 3.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
