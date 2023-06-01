Griffith's branch of Rural Australians for Refugees are hosting their next movie screening - bringing 'Watandar: My Countrymen' to Griffith Regional Theatre.
The fourth of the RAR's movie screenings will show Muzafar Ali's and Jolyon Hoff's 'Watandar: My Countrymen' on June 20 - with a school session in the morning and a public session later on at 6pm.
The film chronicles Mr Ali's journey to define his own identity and understand the long history of Afghan immigration to Australia.
Mr Ali, the co-writer and star of the film, is an Afghan Hazara photographer and activist - who co-founded the first refugee-led school in West Java while he was a refugee in 2013, and continues to manage the Cisarua Learning Program to keep providing refugee-led schools in Indonesia and Thailand.
President of the Griffith RAR branch Will Mead said that it was nice to host a film that connects with the first they ever screened.
"The first film screening in 2019 was a film called 'The Staging Post, which was about the school in Indonesia that Muzafar helped set up," she said.
Ms Mead was especially excited for this year's screening - with Mr Hoff and Mr Ali both attending the screening for a Q&A afterwards.
READ MORE
"We're actually lucky, they let us know early on ... we've got the school screening in the morning, I think that will be pretty well attended," she said.
Money raised from the screening will be split, between half going to the studio - who have pledged to give most of their cut back to the school in Indonesia, while remaining proceeds will go to support Afghan refugees both nationally and in Griffith.
"We're keeping some for refugees in Griffith. We've got several families where some are here but their families are elsewhere ... we have to have a bit of money ready to help those people," Ms Mead said.
"We're also looking at supporting social gatherings at the end of this year or beginning of next year."
Tickets are available at the box office on the day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.