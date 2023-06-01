The Area News
Griffith's Rural Australians for Refugees branch is hosting their fourth film screening raising money for refugees

Cai Holroyd
Cai Holroyd
Updated June 1 2023 - 5:03pm, first published 4:30pm
Gerry and Michael Rohan are members of Griffith's Rural Australians for Refugees. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Griffith's branch of Rural Australians for Refugees are hosting their next movie screening - bringing 'Watandar: My Countrymen' to Griffith Regional Theatre.

