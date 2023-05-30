While the Griffith Blacks are optimistic about their upcoming match against Wagga City this Saturday, they are determined not to rest on their laurels.
Coach Chris McGregor says Wagga City will undoubtedly be hungry for a win following a disappointing performance at the weekend.
"We know they're going to be tough and a harder opponent than CSU, especially after their shock loss. They'll be ready to fire back up so we need to focus on what we're doing, keep working on our structure and sticking to it when we play," McGregor said.
"We had a terrific game on Saturday, playing 50 to 60 minutes of excellent footy. As long as we can keep building on that success we should do well."
While McGregor hopes his team will be at full capacity, he admitted there will be some determining factors.
"We've had a few suspensions and a few injuries. We're hoping to have Blake (Theunissen) back this week from injury. Mitch White played half a game last week but has also been injured and unwell with COVID. Hopefully we'll have him back as well."
With Andrew Fauoo set to face the tribunal on Wednesday night after receiving a red card due to an alleged lifting tackle, McGregor hopes the outcome will mean he can take the field.
"I'm really hoping he doesn't get suspended. He'll be a major loss if he's out," McGregor said.
"We know where we are strong. We have a strong forward and our backs will need to hang on to the ball. We'll give it a fair crack. It should be a sensational day of rugby, with four games plus an old boys match. It'll be a great day out and hopefully a great one for the club."
Griffith will take on Wagga City at Conolly Park this Saturday June 3 at 3.15pm.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
