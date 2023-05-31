Griffith's leaders have welcomed an initiative to raise awareness to young people about the dangers of vaping.
The MLHD has partnered with a Vape-Free action group to help young people understand the health risks of the habit.
It includes representatives from schools, Cancer Council NSW, Riverina Police, community organisations such as PCYC and Karralika Programs, as well as young people and parents.
Griffith is represented in the group which meets on a monthly basis.
PCYC club manager Alana Dunn has welcomed the initiative.
"PCYC is about promoting healthy ways of life," Ms Dunn said.
"Vaping is a known issue with youth at the moment so it's very much a concern of ours. We definitely want to see it stamped out."
Murray MP Helen Dalton says she supports any program raising awareness about the habit.
"Anything that highlights problems with vaping and the health risks is a good thing because it's certainly been going under the radar," Ms Dalton said.
"I'm hearing kids are vaping which is especially concerning. There's a misconception that it's safe when really we don't know much about how they are made..
"I think schools are going to need to figure out how to control it and keep it off the grounds. The fact the vapes are flavoured indicates the companies behind them are targeting young people. They're looking at bringing in plain packaging which I support but we've got a lot more work to do."
Mayor Doug Curran agrees the implications for young people is especially troubling.
"I certainly think the regulation of it needs to be looked at, particularly when it comes to young people and vaping - that's what worries me," Cr Curran said.
"I very much welcome the fact that there's an action group aimed at this. More information about these products is what is needed because we essentially don't know what's in them."
MLHD health promotion officer, Catherine Pratt, said the District is committed to developing strategies that educate young people about the risks of vaping.
"Vapes often contain nicotine even when they claim to be nicotine free and are not a safe alternative to smoking tobacco," she said.
"They can contain the same harmful chemicals found in cleaning products, nail polish remover, weed killer and insect spray."
More facts about vaping can be found at www.health.nsw.gov.au/vaping
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
