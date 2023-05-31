It's time to get your last-minute kabaddi training in, as the 25th Sikh Games are just days away.
The Griffith Shaheedi Tournament (or Sikh Games) - far and away the biggest event on Griffith's calendar for both attendees and economic impact - are celebrating their silver jubilee with the introduction of hockey, making use of Griffith's new Regional Sports Centre.
The games are setting up at Ted Scobie Oval and the Regional Sports Centre over June 10 and 11, and hotels and motels across the Riverina are already full.
Organiser of the games Manjit Chugha said that the event was set to be huge.
"It's going well, everything is in place. We've got eight kabaddi teams entered so far, 18 soccer teams, six hockey and 50 volleyball teams," he said.
"This year, being the 25th year, we're going to attract a lot of people. We should be looking at 20,000 plus ... We've had inquiries already made, people are staying as far as Wagga. Anything in a 200 kilometre radius, there's nothing available."
Of course, with that many visitors in town, there are a few safety concerns and Mr Chugha urged all motorists to drive extra cautiously and park further away if possible.
"There's a bus service between the two venues, there's also a bus service between the temple and the venues. Any carparks such as visitors centre carpark - we'll have a stop there so we encourage people to park in the CBD and catch a bus."
Mr Chugha was excited for the addition of the Regional Sports Centre to the event, which will host the volleyball, hockey and athletics events while the others will be at the traditional Ted Scobie oval.
He thanked all the event's sponsors, noting that it would just not be possible to put on such a massive event without their support.
As usual, donations will be accepted over the event - and any made will go to the Griffith Base Hospital.
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
