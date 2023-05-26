A long-awaited bike path from Yoogali to Griffith has been confirmed, after a sizeable grant from the NSW Government.
The bike path, a famed and ongoing pet project for councillor Simon Croce, will run along Mackay Avenue on the Northern side of the road - connecting Yoogali to Griffith and making the journey for pedestrians and cyclists notably safer.
A $1.5 million grant from the 'Get NSW Active' program by Transport for NSW will be funding the project, which councillor Croce estimated would take around 18 months to complete."
"The community has been pushing for it for a while," he said.
"The biggest problem has been that bridge, there's really nowhere safe to cross for miles."
Pedestrians have taken to crossing the railway bridge, but councillor Croce hoped that once a safer alternative was constructed, there would be no need to cordon it off further.
"We're not really allowed to get involved with state rail, we have no jurisdiction over state rail whatsoever ... I just assume that once they've got a decent option, why would you bother? I don't think it'll be an issue," he said.
READ MORE
Mayor Doug Curran was also keen to see the pathway come to bear.
"The benefits of this pathway will be far-reaching, enabling more individuals to engage in active lifestyles and enhancing safety for commuters and families alike ... Our aim is to ensure that everyone can enjoy the freedom of walking or cycling securely, whether it's a leisurely weekend stroll or part of their daily routine," he said.
Council's next step will be sending off a number of potential bridge designs for quotes to determine which is the most cost-efficient - but at 42 metres long, it's going to be a hefty task.
Councillor Croce said that having the designs already done should make things go faster.
Tthat'll be the next thing, getting the prices in. Most of the design has been pre-done which always makes it easier ... once we get this sorted, we'll get the ball rolling. There's culverts and then there's state rail. The main thing is to get it done and get it done properly."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.