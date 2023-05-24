Councillors label staff interaction policy 'paternalistic'

Griffith City Council has shot down a recommendation from the Office of Local Government for a new policy on how staff and councillors should interact with each other.
The policy was recommended by the office of local government and would introduce new rules on top of the existing code of conduct, but councillors thought the measures introduced were too extreme and called it an overreach.
The motion was brought to council once before, on April 26 - however councillors elected to lay it on the table in order to workshop it.
Councillor Shari Blumer was strongly against it.
"We have a code of conduct that sets out the behaviours of councillors and council staff ... this proposed policy seeks to take that even further and is, I believe, a paternalistic and infantilising approach to councillors and also council staff," she said.
"It's difficult enough to navigate living in a small community without having policy upon policy mandating how we behave."
IN OTHER NEWS
Councillor Dino Zappacosta was for the new policy however, citing the council's history of co-operating with the Office of Local Government.
"I can't support us not adopting this particular policy. Somewhere along the line, we need further guidance ... councils have been thrown out because they have not followed procedure or have not done what they should have been doing."
"Over the last any years that I've been around this table, we've adopted this policy. We've always gone along with the [office of] local government and I just cannot understand how we as a council can just throw out their recommendation," he said.
All councillors except Councillor Zappacosta and Mayor Doug Curran voted to shoot down the policy and stick by the existing code of conduct.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.