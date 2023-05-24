The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Students at Goodstart Early Learning Centre were thrilled to have a visit from a tractor thanks to a local business

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated May 24 2023 - 8:10pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exciting visit for Goodstart early learning
Exciting visit for Goodstart early learning

Students at Goodstart Early Learning Centre were met with a very exciting surprise in the carpark outside, with a parent bringing a tractor by for students to see and learn from.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.