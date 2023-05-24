Exciting visit for Goodstart early learning

Students at Goodstart Early Learning Centre were met with a very exciting surprise in the carpark outside, with a parent bringing a tractor by for students to see and learn from.
Michael Dotta from Serafin Ag Pro brought one of the company's tractors by in the afternoon after seeing some photos sent by the school of some students out on farmland, and wanted to make sure all the students got to share in the fun.
"It gives the kids a bit of excitement, that's what it's all about ... kids love farm machinery," he said.
"It was spur of the moment. They were here, I was at work at about 12.00 so I thought I'd bring one down so all the kids can be included."
Students were led out to sit in the front seat, even beeping the horn and steering the wheel - a few even jumped around in circles out of excitement ahead of their turn.
One student said she especially loved the 'big wheels' that the tractor had, while another was tempted to 'get a little one' for herself.
