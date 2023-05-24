The Area News
Home/News/Court and Crime

Cameron Powell sentenced in Griffith Local Court for assault, destroying property and contravening an AVO

By The Area News
Updated May 25 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Magistrate issues warning as man sentenced to jail
Magistrate issues warning as man sentenced to jail

A Griffith man has been warned by a magistrate that his record could become an aggravating factor if he continues to offend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.