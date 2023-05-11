The inaugural Griffith performance of Kurrajong's Got Talent drew hundreds to the theatre to witness a true spectacle as Kurrajong's clients showed off their skill.
The talent show gave Kurrajong's clients the chance to showcase their individual talents, and featured a wide range from singing and dancing, to stand-up comedy that wowed the audience at the Griffith Regional Theatre.
Team leader at Kurrajong Griffith Jodie Ridge said that it was a 'huge success.'
"We were really nervous, it's the first time we brought it to Griffith but I shouldn't have worried ... We sold 250 tickets, so I was really pleased with that," she said.
"[The performers] are still on top of the world, they truly are."
The show kicked off with a group performance of the song 'This is Me,' which Ms Ridge said was a special highlight and set the tone for the rest of the show.
"It's truly important for all of us to be proud of who they are and let people know that 'This is Me' ... I think the first one really set the stage."
Audiences were similarly amazed at the wide range of talent on display from the 29 performers, with one gentleman who had come along with his grandchildren brought to tears by the halfway point.
IN OTHER NEWS
Money made from ticket sales will go back to Kurrajong, and Ms Ridge said it would likely go to buying costumes for the next performance - whatever that may be.
She thanked the staff and clients for their dedication especially, but added a thank you to the community for coming out and watching the show.
"I couldn't be prouder of our performers and the staff, we couldn't do it without them. Clients are already ready to do it next year, they're already asking what's next."
