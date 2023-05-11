While there are millions devoted to preventing violence against women in the latest Commonwealth budget, Deputy CEO of the Linking Communities Network Kirrilly Salvestro said that there needs to be more in order to hit their stated goal of "ending violence against women within a generation."
Treasurer Jim Chalmers releasing the 2023/24 budget on May 9, and along with Minister for Women Katy Gallagher, emphasised a strong budget for women and an emphasis on addressing violence and economic inequality.
Ms Salvestro said that there were positives and negatives to the budget announcements.
"Anything's better than nothing," she said.
"It's positive to see that there's a strong focus on First Nations women's safety. $145 million to support activities that address immediate safety concerns for First Nations women and kids. There's a lot of local organisation and place-based schemes that will be funded to help First Nations victims/survivors."
"Similar support for migrant women and temporary visas. It's historically a cohort that don't get a lot of support and aren't entitled to support when facing domestic and family violence."
She added that the support for existing services would help LCN retain staff, with a stronger certainty of stability and security.
"I don't think there'll be any extra funding for us but I think it will enable us to continue the services we give to our whole client group - not just women and kids. Continuing the indexation funding for community organisations, that has a really big impact on our ability to retain staff."
Ms Salvestro's primary concern was with a lack of immediate action, and she noted a lot of money going to action plans and roundtable discussions instead of addressing current dangers.
"Domestic and family violence is a complex matter. I think no matter how much money you put towards it, it could be more ... 20 dollars more a week in youth allowance doesn't go far enough, they're still below the poverty line. That leads to homelessness and violence, if you talk about a holistic approach."
"There's plans in the future but there's not a lot of action in the immediate."
Asked if there was anything overlooked in the budget that she would have liked to see, Ms Salvestro reiterated the importance of early intervention.
"A bigger investment into early prevention activities - there's greater need for community awareness in the early stages before it becomes a crisis ... If they want to change it in a generation, it needs to be encompassed at the time."
