The Commonwealth budget has money to address domestic violence, but not enough to hit their goal

Updated May 11 2023 - 5:07pm, first published 1:00pm
Linking Communities Network deputy CEO Kirrilly Salvestro. Picture by Anthony Stipo
While there are millions devoted to preventing violence against women in the latest Commonwealth budget, Deputy CEO of the Linking Communities Network Kirrilly Salvestro said that there needs to be more in order to hit their stated goal of "ending violence against women within a generation."

