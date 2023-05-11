The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Workshops on agritourism opportunities will be held in Griffith and Temora on May 18 and 19

Updated May 11 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Destination Riverina is hoping to launch a new strategy to highlight agritourism opportunities in the Riverina. Photo contributed
Destination Riverina is hoping to launch a new strategy to highlight agritourism opportunities in the Riverina. Photo contributed

A special workshop will deliver a focus on agritourism, teaching farmers, tourism operators and the whole community how to best focus on Griffith's opportunities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.