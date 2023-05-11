A special workshop will deliver a focus on agritourism, teaching farmers, tourism operators and the whole community how to best focus on Griffith's opportunities.
Agritourism has taken off in recent years with regional home-stays and farm holidays skyrocketing in popularity, however Australia is yet to put significant focus on cultivating and capitalising on the increased demand.
To fix this, Destination Riverina Murray are working on a region-wide "Agritourism Strategy" to put more resources and focus on developing the industry in the Riverina - focusing on existing strengths like the wine and food that the Riverina is renowned for.
Stage one will be consulting with the community, beginning with a series of workshops and interviews with operators, along with market testing.
The workshops began in Mildura, but Griffith's will be held on May 18. To tie into the theme, the workshop will be held at one of Griffith's foremost agritourism venues - Piccolo Family Farm.
Following the conclusion of the workshops, a final strategy is scheduled to be released in August 2023.
Registrations are available online at riverinamurray.com.au
