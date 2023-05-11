A special milestone was celebrated at Griffith's Coro Club, with around 50 attending the Griffith U3A's 20th anniversary.
Both new and founding members came together for the celebration to enjoy a hot lunch, reflections, and banter.
President Wayne Jonas welcomed those present and made a special tribute to three original members who are still a part of U3A Griffith.
"There are three original active members who can recall the very first meeting back in 2003, which started at the time with 97 members," Mr Jonas said.
"All of them have contributed greatly over those years, with an immense amount of time and dedication spent to ensure U3A is what it is today."
Unfortunately special guest and Griffith U3A co-founder, Noel Hicks, was unable to be present for the event, but secretary Brian Alty delivered a speech Mr Hicks had prepared in the lead up.
"At the first U3A meeting, the idea was something of a dream. But hard work and determination prevailed. The group researched possibilities and attended U3A meetings in a number of locations to see what type of service would suit Griffith's citizens," Mr Alty read.
"Since that time it has bloomed. I recommend the university to many I meet. With an ageing population, the work of the U3A has become even more important, not only as a way for participants to keep learning and marveling, but also to serve as a social outing. That is of vital importance.
"I wish Griffith U3A a very happy birthday and a great future ahead."
Introductions were made to active members who have been a part of U3A since 2003, and then secretary Alan Haggerty OAM delivered his reflections of the group.
Members also enjoyed a powerpoint presentation chronicling years gone by.
Mr Jonas called the Griffith U3A a remarkable organisation which he has faith will one day celebrate its 40th.
"The numbers haven't fallen much over the years. We had a bit of decline during the pandemic but many groups did. The fact that it goes from strength to strength is something to be proud of all these years later," he said.
"The goal of U3A is to keep the mind and body active. We have a lot of people come from all sorts of backgrounds to share their experiences. It's about keeping active and informed.
"When I retired I was scared, wondering what I was going to do from there on in. Fortunately, I found U3A and it's a great outlet to be a part of," he said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
