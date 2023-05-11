The Area News
Member for Farrer says Murray Darling Basin Plan, water and MIA projects could suffer

By Allan Wilson
Updated May 11 2023 - 2:43pm, first published 2:00pm
Ley lays in on Labor's budget
Farrer MP Sussan Ley has weighed in Labor's budget announcement this week, citing fears it could jepardise projects and funding for the MIA.

