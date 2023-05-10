The Griffith Blacks are preparing for their third long road trip in the first five weeks of the season as they prepare to make the trip to take on Deniliquin.
The Blacks have mixed feelings about having the trips to Tumut, Albury and Deniliquin out of the way early but will be happy to see the back of the spit rounds.
This weekend will be the final time this season where the three men's grades aren't together, as while first grade will take on the Rovers, the second-grade side will make the trip to Leeton to take on the Phantoms.
"At least after this week, our long trips are gone," coach Chris McGregor said.
"Would have been nice to have had a bit of time between trips with injuries. It's also the last round where we will be split for the year."
After picking up their first win of the season, McGregor was pleased to see the clear improvement week to week of his young side.
"It was just a gutsy effort. At times we probably didn't play our best footy again, but the boys kept digging in last week," he said.
"My biggest thing was that we were a lot more patient than we had been in other weeks. The first-grade experience is starting to show; Jisharn was really patient at 10; it was probably the best game I have seen him play in seniors.
"Paddy Gunn was outstanding at 9, and defensively, we were a lot calmer as well. There is still plenty of room for improvement.
"I'm really proud of the 35-40 blokes that travelled down there for the three grades. We had a lot of blokes backing up from seconds and thirds. It will be another big challenge this weekend."
The Rovers have returned to the first grade competition after a number of seasons of absence and will be heading into the game off the back of two wins over CSU and Tumut in the past two weeks.
"They will be fit, and they will be quick," he said.
"There are a lot of Fijians that work down there, and that is what the side is based around there and in Echuca.
"By the looks of it, they are playing some good footy, very open and lots of running, so it will be a good test for us."
The Blacks will be able to welcome back Simon Star after he missed last weekend with an ankle injury but will lose Mitch White after a head-knock against the Steamers.
McGregor knows that if his side is able to get a couple of results, they aren't that far out of contention.
"The funny thing is it's only round five this weekend, and if we can get a win this weekend, we are nearly back at the base of the top four," he said.
"We need to go over there and win. We have started slow, so over the next month, every game will start to become a final."
