Griffith Carevan has been grounded for a month, but is still operating out of the Community Centre

Updated May 10 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 5:00pm
Carevan will be operating out of the Griffith Community Centre for the next month. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Carevan has been grounded for a month, after an issue with the van has left them unable to travel.

