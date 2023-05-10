Carevan has been grounded for a month, after an issue with the van has left them unable to travel.
The group's van has developed an unknown issue with the latch preventing the back from opening, causing the group to operate solely out of the Griffith Community Centre for upcoming weeks rather than taking it's usual route to Pioneer and Parkinson Crescent.
The van usually parks at Dave Taylor Park or at Parkinson Crescent every Wednesday evening, distributing hot meals to those in need.
IN OTHER NEWS
While the van is grounded, the team is still operating out of the Griffith Community Centre until the van is back in action. Meals, bread and fruit are available from the centre between 4.30 and 6.30pm with frozen meals available on other days.
Val Woodland from Carevan encouraged all to come and still pick up a meal if needed.
"Everyone who needs a hot meal is still welcome to come. We're still doing meals every Wednesday."
Ms Woodland said the van has been booked in for repairs and should be back in time for the June 14 run.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.