New units planned for United Care Ageing's Hyandra Village

By Allan Wilson
Updated May 9 2023 - 5:18pm, first published 5:01pm
Hyandra Village Board of Management vice chairperson, David Woodside, chairperson, Margo Crowley, and secretary Kay Borland at the Hyandra aged care facility. Picture by Allan Wilson
It's hoped at least seven additional units will be added to an existing self-care aged facility in north Griffith

