The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Cassandra Cadorin in Women Changing the World Panel and Paris World Summit

AW
By Allan Wilson
May 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founder of Candid Marketing and CanTicket, Cassandra Cadorin (centre) with staff Emily McKinnon and Brittany Acheson in their new office in Driver. Picture by Allan Wilson
Founder of Candid Marketing and CanTicket, Cassandra Cadorin (centre) with staff Emily McKinnon and Brittany Acheson in their new office in Driver. Picture by Allan Wilson

A local entrepreneur has recounted her experience in two marketing and networking events overseas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.