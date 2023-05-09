A local entrepreneur has recounted her experience in two marketing and networking events overseas.
Founder of Candid Marketing, Griffith's Cassandra Cadorin, has arrived home after spending just over a fortnight in England and Paris.
Ms Cadorin presented her software, CanTicket, to hybrid and remote working teams at the London Women Changing the World Panel and the World Summit VC Conference in Paris.
CanTicket is an all-in-one managing system focused on making daily business operations flow more efficiently and simplistically by tracking tasks and projects.
In particular, the software targets businesses and staff working remotely and has the potential to revolutionise how teams work and communicate.
During her European trip, Ms Cadorin came within 'one degree of separation' from celebrities and dignitaries through meeting people such as Zimbabwean-American educator Tereari Trent and Sarah, Duchess of York.
"The experience was amazing. It helped put myself and my business on the map. It goes to show it doesn't matter whether you live in regional Australia. If you have reach, you can go far," Ms Cadorin said.
"It was a huge networking opportunity. I met people I never would have thought I would encounter in my wildest dreams. Dr Trent is known as Oprah Winfrey's favourite guest of all time on her show. Meeting the Duchess was especially timely given the recent coronation of King Charles III."
Perhaps the biggest take away from the experience was hearing from others at the women changing the world panel.
"Diamonds are created under pressure, and that was something I spoke about. Women from all walks of life were there, including authors, coaches, those in construction and from Indigenous networks. All had stories about being faced with some sort of extreme adversary, how they overcame it and turned it into something amazing. It was an incredible sharing of experiences."
Ms Cadorin has been working on Candid Marketing for six years, three of which have been spent developing CanTicket.
Recently, her business found a new home, operating from the Driver Plaza where her team connect with clients around the world.
She is looking forward to growing her platform and expanding her reach to the broader European market.
"In terms of CanTicket, the thing I say is the problem with working from home in the hybrid model is how do you connect your team?
"There are a lot of different solutions on the market, however you have to run three or four of them to come out with one result which becomes over complicated and expensive. I developed CanTicket out of frustration of the bigger tools out there.
"Over the next 12 months we're eager to take on more users for CanTicket and grow subscriptions. It's not just for marketing agencies, but can be used for anyone who tracks time or invoices time in their business."
