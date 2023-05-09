Year 12 MRHS students have taken the lead on organising a New York-themed trivia night, raising funds for local charities and their upcoming graduation.
MRHS will be hosting the 'Manhattan Magic' trivia night on May 12, inviting all the community to the Griffith site for a night of games, trivia and prizes for a worthy cause.
Money raised from the event will be split evenly between the student's graduation at the end of the year, and a worthy cause - yet to be decided, but previous efforts have seen money to go to groups such as CanAssist and carer relief charities.
Philippa Elwin, vice-captain of the Wade site, is organising the night and said that while it had been stressful, it was coming together well.
"I think everything's in order, just trying to sell a few last minute tickets," she said.
"We're going to get some of the male school captains to emcee, we've got over a thousand dollars in raffle prizes. We've had lots of donations from the community which is really good."
Year advisors commended the students for their work, saying it was a good way for students to connect and put effort into their own communities. Students also choose the charity at the end of the year, motivating a deeper connection with the cause.
The trivia night, in addition to all the classics, will feature a few continuous raffles, prizes for best dressed and even New-York themed food like the Big Apple's classic pizza, miniature hot dogs and popcorn.
"We've got a few little activities set up that we'll be running, some interactive things for extra points."
The night will be held from 6.30 on May 12, tickets are available by contacting the MRHS office at 6969 9300.
