The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

MRHS students are hosting a New York themed trivia night, raising funds for local charity

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
May 9 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Year 12 year advisor Adam McCann, organiser Philippa Elwin and sponsor Aden Heiland. Photo by Cai Holroyd
Year 12 year advisor Adam McCann, organiser Philippa Elwin and sponsor Aden Heiland. Photo by Cai Holroyd

Year 12 MRHS students have taken the lead on organising a New York-themed trivia night, raising funds for local charities and their upcoming graduation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.