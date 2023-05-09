The Area News
Luca Belardo performs well in round two of the Australian Karting Championships

By Troy Patten
Updated May 9 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:12pm
Local, Luca Belardo, has achieved an amazing result at Round 2 of the Australian Karting Championships in Wanneroo in Western Australia.

Local News

