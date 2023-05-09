The Griffith teenager was unlucky, with the outside front row meaning he would have to start the heats on the dirty line. Loosing places off the start, Luca was able to finish just outside the top 5 in each of his heats. Being able to maintain a calm head, and starting the final in 6th, Belardo was able to finish in an amazing 4th place, and coming just short of a podium finish.

