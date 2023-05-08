It was a blast of winter that greeted the Griffith Netballers on Saturday, with strong winds mixed with rain throughout the day, making for tricky conditions at the Griffith Regional Sports Centre.
It was a fresh start to the day, meaning there was plenty of movement on the court as players looked to keep warm during the 8/9s and 10s/11s.
In the older age groups, the Stars were able to keep their strong start to the season rolling as they were able to come away with a 28-1 victory over Little Firebirds.
It was a similar story for Benny Mahon Construction as they were able to 13-1 victory over Flaming Foxes, which means they have conceded just one goal in their opening two games.
RELATED
It was a closer match-up as North Stars picked up their first win of the season with a 9-8 win over Little Divas.
In the 8/9s, Panthers were able to come away with a resounding victory over Masters of North.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
As someone with an underlying passion about sport it is a privilege to report on the sporting landscape around the MIA
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.