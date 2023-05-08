Hanwood's Leonard Cup side will head into the bye with three wins in the bank after coming away with a convincing performance against South Wagga at Hanwood Oval on Sunday.
The home side looked the more dominant in the opening stanza but had nothing to show for it on the scoresheet, with the best chance coming from a Kandice Bertoldo shot that cannoned off the bar and into the path of Johane Oberholzer, whose follow-up shot was turned away by the South Wagga keeper.
There were a number of opportunities that could have seen Hanwood take the lead, but the South Wagga keeper worked hard to keep her side in the match.
That was until Airlee Savage was able to break away from two South Wagga defenders and calmly place the ball into the bottom corner to give Hanwood a 1-0 lead after a dominant opening 20 minutes.
In one of their few attacking plays of the first half, the Warriors were able to pull the goal back just 12 minutes later, but Hanwood captain Bertoldo after she pinched the ball at the top of the box and saw her shot nestle in the top corner to see the home side leading 2-1 at the break.
The lead was extended just three minutes after the break as an Oberholzer corner wasn't dealt with by the South Wagga defence, and Bertoldo turned it into the net.
The goals started to come in quick succession. Oberholzer, Savage, and Bethany Piva were able to combine to see Piva score her first of the afternoon and see Hanwood score two goals inside the opening six minutes of the second half.
As time was winding down, Arnika Jasnos, who had made a couple of runs from defence earlier in the game, was able to take aim at the top of the box and see her shot find the back of the net for a four-goal lead.
Hanwood wasn't finished there as Piva was able to put the icing on the cake as another Oberholzer corner wasn't cleared, and Piva was able to get her second after a kind deflection off the South Wagga defence to see to home side come away with a 6-1 win.
For coach Anthony Zuccato, the impact Jasnos was something that he hoped would happen, but he has been impressed by how quickly she has settled into the side.
"We put her in that position, and we have been more defensive in that area, but with her there, it gives her a chance to take those opportunities, and we know that the rest of the fullbacks are there to cover for her," he said. "She is fitting in really well, and her game is improving every week."
Zuccato joked that his side had never hit the post as many times as they did in the first half but was glad to see his side able to put away their chances in the second half.
