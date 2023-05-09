It was a nail-biter at Solar Mad Stadium during round two of the League Tag, but it was the Black and Whites who were able to maintain their winning start to the season.
The Panthers took on the Yenda Blueheelers, who also started their season with a win last weekend, and it was the home side who were able to strike first with Lara Rossetto found her way over.
The Blueheelers were able to strike back and level the score at 4-all when Neda Amiatu crossed, and it looked like that was the way the score was going to remain.
That was until Ash Penrith made an impact off the bench to score, and the successful conversion from Moerai Makonia saw the Black and Whites out to a 10-4 lead which they were able to hold onto.
The defending champions, Leeton Greens, were able to bounce back from a surprise opening-round defeat with a commanding return home against DPC Roosters.
RELATED
It was a fast start for the Leeton side as Jamie Taylor found her way over in the fifth minute while Elli Gill extended the Greens' lead right on the halftime hooter to see the Greens leading 12-0 at the break.
Anna McClure crossed five minutes into the second half to see the Greens able to wrap up a 20-0 victory.
Two tries to Kady Amarant and Bree Franklin helped West Wyalong maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a 42-0 win over Yanco-Wamoon, while doubles to Tommi Booth and Madison Morris saw TLU defeat Hay 32-10.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.