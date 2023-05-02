A $5000 reward is being offered by a Griffith family for any information relating to a 'senseless act of destruction' at the weekend.
Shane and Annette Foster are still reeling after their 2002 Kenworth was allegedly set ablaze on Friday night.
The heavy vehicle, valued anywhere between $80 and $110,000, is one of two trucks used by Mr Foster as part of his business, Shane Foster Transport.
To add insult to injury, the vehicle was re-registered just hours before it was allegedly torched, with an additional $25,000 invested in the rig for performance upgrades.
Security footage taken in the vicinity shows an unknown individual allegedly dumping fuel on the truck and setting it alight before fleeing the scene on foot, south along Willmouth Street around 11pm Friday night.
"We were still up watching TV when I noticed a bright light on the camera monitor on top of the fridge," Ms Foster said.
"We went outside to look and sure enough the truck was on fire. Our other truck was right beside it so my husband moved the vehicle while I began hosing down the flames. Our neighbors soon joined to help while we awaited emergency vehicles to arrive."
READ MORE
Ms Foster is in the dark as to why the incident occurred.
"I don't understand the motive behind it. We don't have any enemies and we don't owe anyone anything. This has just come out of the blue for no apparent reason."
She hopes the $5000 reward will entice those with any information to speak up.
"Essentially this has severely hindered our livelihood. We have a contract where we were going to have both trucks operating. That's something we now can't commit to," she said.
Police encourage anyone with information to report it to Griffith police station on (02) 6969 4299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.