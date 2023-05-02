The Gem Hotel is now decorated with a beautiful mural, courtesy of artist Reuben Boughtwood and the War Memorial Museum Committee, but who was the man who now looks out from the wall?
On the left side of the mural, Harry Dingle MM watches over soldiers marching. Second Lieutenant Dingle was a Griffith local who served as a medic in World War I - enlisting in April 1915 and shipping out in June.
Second Lieutenant Dingle served in the Australian Medical Corps, and his care of the wounded in Pozières awarded him the Military Medal before he eventually died from his own wounds in February 1917, aged just 23.
Noel Hicks, a member of the War Memorial Committee, explained the history that led the committee to choose Second Lieutenant Dingle to commemorate on the wall.
"He's the first name in the war memorial plaque. He came down from Roto with his mate, and his mate's grandson actually brought the information to us," he said.
The two became neighbours, drawing irrigation blocks on Toscan Road before they enlisted and forfeited the properties.
"Harry went off to the war, his mate did similar but never went overseas," Mr Hicks said.
"Harry went off to Flanders and places. He won the military medal. He was promoted to Second Lieutenant, you had to earn your commission in the field those days, so he must have been pretty good."
Second Lieutenant Dingle served as a medic during the battle of Pozières - a battle that lasted several weeks but saw the same number of Australian soldiers killed or wounded as eight months on Gallipoli did.
It was that service that motivated the committee to honour Second Lieutenant Dingle with the mural, rather than their initial idea of an anonymous soldier representing all.
"We thought we should have someone anonymous but he turned up and we thought that was the way to go," said Mr Hicks.
"There were 23,000 casualties in five or six weeks ... I think it's good that we have things like this, just to remind people of the sacrifices."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
