Griffith City Council has won their bid for the 2025 Local Government Women's Conference.
Councillor Anne Napoli pushed to nominate Griffith to host the next regional conference in 2025, but was met with some pushback due to a significant cost incurred to host the event.
Cr Napoli said that it was fantastic news.
"It's fantastic news for our councillors and staff, and our community - in particular the business community," she said.
"When you have a conference, people come in and look around. They go shopping and that will bring money into the economy."
Cr Napoli just returned from the 2023 conference in Forbes - themed around disaster resilience - and said it had given her some inspiration for Griffith's own.
"They are a resilient community, they have a wonderful community and they are bouncing back ... It was wonderful to be able to go. We've got our own ideas for what we want to do," she said.
"At the moment, we're thinking about doing a theme 'taste the inspiration.' We'll be working with that idea that when people are inspired, they will thrive ... that will encourage creativity and the delegates will be motivated to think outside the square and develop innovative solutions."
Council will need to allocate $100,000 for the event in the 2024/2025 budget - a hefty cost considering any profits will return to the Local Government Women's Association rather than the host.
Cr Napoli said that she wasn't worried about the cost.
"The idea is, and this happens with all conferences, you seek out sponsors and there's a fee attached to the ticket for delegates, and very often, councils come out even," she said.
"I'm very confident that it will not be a negative expense to council."
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
