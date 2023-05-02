The state's latest crime statistics have revealed stealing from retail outlets is steadily on the rise in Griffith, however police assure the overall trend remains stable.
According to the Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research (BOCSAR) figures for 2022, steal from a retail outlet was up 45.6 per cent over a 24 month period.
It places Griffith 11th in the state for the offence, ahead of Albury at 12 and just behind Kempsey and Newcastle at 10 and 9 respectively.
Griffith detective, Inspector Tim Clark, says the figures may seem startling on the surface, but it is far more stable in comparison to previous years.
"When you actually look at the numbers, it's lower than what we've had in past years and is still indicated as stable over a 60-month trend," he said.
Between January 2018 and December 2019 there were 260 incidents of stealing from a retail store, but that trend has since dipped.
Between January and December 2021 there were 79 offences, with the figure rising to 115 in 2022.
"I think part of what is happening is we've managed to charge some offenders which has caused the trend to remain stable. While it may be up from previous years, it's still relatively low compared to the years before that," he said.
"The pandemic may have had an influence, with people limited to where they could go and what they could do. But I would be more inclined to think offenders being charged and restricted to bail conditions, limiting where they can go, has had more of an influence."
Meanwhile, Griffith ranked 20th in NSW for sexual offences but Inspector Clark believes this is more an indication of an increase in reportage of incidents than anything else.
"Yes, there has been a rise in cases of sexual assault but it's also on par with the rest of the state," he said.
"What's important to note is the reporting of sexual offending has increased because it is no longer a taboo issue. It's more in the public sphere and there are more avenues than ever for victims to report cases and seek support. It's not that there is necessarily a rise, but rather more people are reporting these kinds of incidents.
"In relation to Griffith and surrounds overall, crime has been fairly stable over the past 24 months. While stealing from retail outlets stands out, the only unusual thing is the rises have come about following a decline. I'd be more concerned if the figures were the same or higher than previous years," Inspector Clark said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
