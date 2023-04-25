The Area News
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Griffith Blacks take commanding win over Tumut in SIRU Women's X

By Liam Warren
Updated April 25 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Griffith Blacks women's side sent a message to the rest of the competition after coming away with a 54-5 win over Tumut.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.