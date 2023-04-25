The Griffith Blacks women's side sent a message to the rest of the competition after coming away with a 54-5 win over Tumut.
The Blacks welcomed back Lele Katoa and Sophia Kelsey, both of who were away with the Riverina women's rugby league side during their round one clash with Wagga City, and both played a big role in the Blacks securing a commanding victory.
Jacklyn Vidler had a day out and terrorised the Tumut defence as she score four tries, while Katoa also had a strong impact on the scoreboard with two tries and two conversions.
Charli Cunial also got a double, with Amelia Lolotonga getting in on the try-scoring action to help the Griffith side come away with the 39-point win.
The win means the Blacks have made a perfect start to the season and now sit alone at the top of the table and are the only side, to have played a game, with a positive point deferential.
This weekend will be a test against Waratahs, who will be playing their first game of the season.
