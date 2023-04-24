Griffith's Indian community and culture came alive under the stars last week, with just under a thousand attending the inaugural Punjabi Mela Festival.
Koyoo Plaza was the scene of dancing, music and food on April 21, with the event being used to promote Wellways and the services it provides.
Committee organiser, Nick Chauhan, said the evening turned into such a hit that it's likely to be back again next year.
"I don't think we were really prepared for just how many people came along. It was incredibly popular," Mr Chauhan said.
"If we hold it next year, we'll work to have more stalls and more food on offer. Hopefully Koyoo Plaza will also be completed by then to allow more room."
Fellow organiser, Karan Kamboj, said the event provided an authentic touch of India.
"Our Indian community really seemed to enjoy what was delivered and it was terrific to see so many come together. The air was almost electric and carried terrific vibes."
Funds were raised for Wellways to deliver mental health support and resources which are still being tallied.
Wellways suicide prevention support coordinator, Sophia Zappala, said the promotion for the brand along with the funds raised will be invaluable.
"We had a lot of people come to our tent for a chat and plenty of people were asking about the support we offer and what we do which was wonderful," Ms Zappala said.
"We had a lot of people who said they hadn't heard of us beforehand so it was good to let them know what we do and where we are located. Our doors are always open for anyone who would like to come in," Ms Zappala said.
If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please contact 000. Mental health support is also available at the following numbers:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
