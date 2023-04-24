New announcer for SCA

Matt Collins will be the newest host for Triple M Riverina MIA, broadcasting from Griffith for the breakfast show from 6am.
Mr Collins has a long history on radio, coming to Griffith from Dubbo where he broadcast on 2DU, and has also been heard as far as South Australia and rural Queensland - where he got his start in community radio.
He also hosts the podcast 'Coffee Chats with Matt Collins,' where he interviews Australians from sporting heroes, criminals and police negotiators to famous faces like Julia Morris and Troy Cassar-Daley.
READ MORE
He said he was 'excited' to begin hitting the airwaves in the MIA.
"It has been a hell of a journey so far and I am excited for the next chapter here at Triple M Griffith and becoming a part of the SCA family," he said.
"I'm looking forward to sampling the coffee, the food and the wine, and getting involved in this great region. I already feel that I've come to the right place. It is such a welcoming community."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.