A unique narrative circus show set in a supermarket will be running stocktake in the Griffith Regional Theatre, with a team of employees dodging shelves, competing in trolley races and performing amazing stunts.
'BOOP' is an absurdist comic circus show from Statera Circus - a four person crew of accomplished acrobats, artists and circus performers. The show takes place in a supermarket, allowing relatable narratives to mix with daredevil stunts and tension.
Karina Schiller, Dylan Singh, Aleshanee Kelso and Tomas Correia have a repertoire of famed and regarded schools between them, from the Flying Fruit Flies, the National Institute of Circus Arts and Spaghetti Circus.
"BOOP was born from four friends that wanted to push the limits of an apparatus and the boundaries of Circus," Aleshanee Kelso said.
"Our relationships shine through our witty and somewhat ill-advised characters. We have a strong passion to share our stories with young people emerging into the world, with the hope they realise they are capable of more than they ever knew."
Excitingly, the Senior Youth Troupe will be taking the stage as well - opening for BOOP with a short play.
The troupe is a group of local high school students, who have been hard at work for weeks developing their skills - and can now take them to the stage for the first time in front of the general public.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for our young performers to showcase their talents in front of a large audience, without the pressure to perform an entire show. The kids are all eager and we can't wait to see what they've come up with," said theatre manager Margaret Andreazza.
BOOP will be at Griffith Regional Theatre on May 12 from 6pm. Tickets are available by contacting the Box Office at 6962 8444 or visiting www.griffithregionaltheatre.com.au.
