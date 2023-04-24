The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

Circus show 'BOOP' will be enlisting Griffith's Senior Youth Troupe to open for them on May 12

April 24 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BOOP and the Senior Youth Troupe will take the stage on May 12. Photo contributed
BOOP and the Senior Youth Troupe will take the stage on May 12. Photo contributed

A unique narrative circus show set in a supermarket will be running stocktake in the Griffith Regional Theatre, with a team of employees dodging shelves, competing in trolley races and performing amazing stunts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.