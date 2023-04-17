Griffith has been included in the NRMA's 10 country towns in NSW to visit.
The city has been listed eighth, ranking with other destinations like Armidale, Canowindra, White Cliffs, Grafton and Jugiong.
Included as part of the NRMA's 'Why We Road Trip' series, the post describes Griffith as having a strong Italian heritage proudly boasting a range of food and wine options.
Key tourism hot spots mentioned include De Bortoli Wines, Limone Dining, and the Catania Fruit Salad Farm, while Festa delle Salsicce, or Festival of the Sausage, is listed as a key calendar event.
NRMA spokeswoman, Katrina Usman, said the list is used to promote the regions to those looking for adventure outside the big cities.
"The NRMA has a long history of supporting regional and rural communities," Ms Usman said.
"Our 'Why We Roadtrip' series aims to inspire those looking for adventure across Australia and boost tourism to country areas."
Griffith City mayor, Doug Curran, says he hopes the post will lead to a bigger influx of tourism, especially with the school holidays in full swing.
"We often hear from visitors that they had no idea what Griffith offered until they came here for the first time," Cr Curran said.
"Council has invested heavily in the livability of our city and seeing the boom over Easter shows this is working.
"That's also done through our website Visit Griffith which assists visitors with planning a great trip to our area.
"We know since Covid-19 that domestic tourism has increased and we really want to get a slice of that pie. Our community will see the short and long term benefits of that tourism, especially as we have so much to offer."
The list can be found here.
