Griffith Headspace and Centacare South West NSW will feature the inaugural Blue and Green Ball next month to raise mental health awareness and funds for resources.
Sponsored by an array of local businesses including Rombola, Hunt & Hunt and Yenda Producers Co-operative, the event will feature dancing, live music and several auctions.
Those in attendance will enjoy a three course dinner as well as music by local band the Lolohea Brothers.
Mate Helping Mate program founder, John Harper, will be the special guest speaker at the event.
A wheat and sheep farmer from Stockinbingal, Mr Harper started Mate helping Mate in 2006, initially to help others on the land battling drought and the stresses that came with it.
Centrecare regional manager Jo Polkinghorne said the event had run in the past and the two institutions are hoping to bring it back to make it a regular feature on the local calendar.
"The goal is to raise money to build our services as well as raise awareness in our community," Ms Polkinghorne said.
"We've had excellent support so far. I think a lot of local businesses, many who are sponsoring this, recognise the importance of supporting mental health and well-being initiatives.
"We hope to receive plenty of donations, many which will be the result of both a live and silent auction.
"Some of the prizes up for grabs will include vouchers for weekends away, a TV and a surround sound system. The great thing about our prizes is many of them have been sourced locally and from around the region," she said.
Headspace community engagement officer, Abbey Tallentire, said awareness about mental health and raising money for resources to support those in the community in need is more critical than ever.
"It's been a rough couple of years, with bushfires, floods and the pandemic, and our services have never been in higher demand" Ms Tallentire said.
"Funds will help us accommodate for the large increase we've had to provide more services and resources.
"Doing that could allow us to outreach more to surroundings towns and villages. We also want to get the word out into local communities about who we are so that everybody knows we are there when needed," she said.
The formal event will be held at the Yoogali Club on Friday May 26 from 6:30pm until late.
More information and to book tickets can be obtained by clicking here.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
