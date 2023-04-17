The Area News
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

Griffith Headspace and Centacare South West NSW to feature inagural Blue and Green Ball next month

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 18 2023 - 3:14pm, first published April 17 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Griffith Headspace and Centacare South West NSW staff oustide Headspace Griffith this week. Picture by Allan Wilson
Griffith Headspace and Centacare South West NSW staff oustide Headspace Griffith this week. Picture by Allan Wilson

Griffith Headspace and Centacare South West NSW will feature the inaugural Blue and Green Ball next month to raise mental health awareness and funds for resources.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Allan Wilson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.