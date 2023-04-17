Charges laid for assault and violence

A MAN charged over a neighbourhood dispute will face Griffith Local Court this week.
The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested for a string of alleged offences against his neighbours on Yambil Street on April 14.
During his arrest, police allege the man assaulted a female police officer.
The man was charged with intimidation, breach of bail and assaulting police, and was subsequently refused bail to appear at Griffith Local Court on Wednesday.
Earlier this month, a 30-year-old Lake Wyangan man was arrested for alleged ongoing domestic violence related offences.
Police say the man was charged on April 11 with contravening an AVO and was later refused bail until late May.
Police encourage anyone with information to report it to Griffith police station on (02) 6969 4299, Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or online at nsw.crimestoppers.com.au
