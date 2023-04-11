An opportunity to unearth the past is fast approaching, with the NSW State Metal Detector Championships to be held in Yenda next week.
Described as a get-together for like-minded detector enthusiasts and history buffs, those with even a slight interest in local history are encouraged to come along for the opportunity to learn from some of Australia's leading experts in the field.
Yenda man and state championships founder, Mark Richards, is well-versed in the hobby, having prospected throughout the region and beyond, discovering anything from pre-decimal coins to military artefacts.
"I've done everything from archery to footy, but this is something that has really captured my interest," Mr Richards said.
"It's a great, healthy way to spend time outside and learn about history."
Running the state championships has been a labor of love for Mr Richards which is quickly paying off.
"I'm now helping a friend start a state championship in Victoria and there's also some interest from Queensland," he said.
"We had the NSW Championships in Yenda last year which saw around 300 people flock to the area from as far as South Australia. It's something I certainly envision growing.
"I think of it as a social gathering where knowledge can be shared and people can learn how to find relics, use a detector, as well as research history. Yenda is an easy place to get to and I'm hoping to see a great turnout."
The two day event will be held at the Yenda Diggers Club where 'treasure' will be uncovered for those willing to give prospecting a go.
There will also be gold panning stations, gold sluices on display and demonstrations running throughout the weekend.
Meantime, Mr Richards is also planning to use his passion for a fundraiser to support the Griffith War Memorial Museum.
"I'm hoping to get some people out with their detectors in public spaces, like parks, to find coins. I hope to raise $500 for the museum to assist with upkeep and maintenance," he said.
"If we hit the $500 goal, I will shave off my beard.
"I've known people who have gone metal detecting on beaches and have come home with a thousand dollars so I think this will be an achievable benchmark. The more money we can raise, the better."
The NSW Metal Detector Championships will be held on the grounds of the Yenda Diggers Club on Saturday April 22 and Sunday April 23.
Tickets will be for sale at the gate only at the weekend.
More information can be found on the Metal Detecting Country NSW Facebook page and by contacting Mr Richards via messenger.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
