Well over 2,000 pass through the gates of Griffith's Pioneer Park Museum

By Allan Wilson
Updated April 11 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 3:42pm
Museum manager, Jenny O'Donnell-Priest, said it was the largest crowd she has seen and was a leap forward from the days of the pandemic. Picture by Allan Wilson
It was a record-breaking attendance at Griffith's Pioneer Park Museum on Friday, when over 2,300 turned out for the park's Action Day on Good Friday.

