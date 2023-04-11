It was a record-breaking attendance at Griffith's Pioneer Park Museum on Friday, when over 2,300 turned out for the park's Action Day on Good Friday.
Those from both regional and metropolitan areas flocked to Griffith for a day of history, food, and fun.
Overall takings from what was the museum's 52nd open day was $34,000, up extensively from past years.
Museum manager Jenny O'Donnell-Priest said it was the largest crowd she has seen in the eight years she has served in her role.
"It's a great indication of us really coming out of the pandemic," she said.
"In 2022 we made $14,000. In comparison, this year was certainly a record breaker," Ms O'Donnell-Priest said.
READ MORE
"The most popular attractions were the train rides- there were 805 on the day.
"The comments I heard were amazing and indicated how important this facility is for our city. People loved it so much that there were still many around by late afternoon.
"Kids had a ball watching the old steam engines come to life, and the food was incredible.
"The Italian Museum sold out of its handmade pizzas and pastas by 2pm and $5,000 was made on fish and chip sales alone. The Griffith Lions did an amazing job keeping up and we've now ordered more chip cookers in preparation for next year," she said.
Ms O'Donnell-Priest praised the city's efforts in keeping the museum moving from strength to strength.
"The museum was built by the community and volunteers. Although it is now managed by Council, which does an incredible job, it simply wouldn't be what it is without those who put in the time and effort.
"Without our volunteers, we wouldn't be the success we are nor would we be known as the number one attraction in Griffith," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.