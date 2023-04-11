The water tank on Scenic Hill will be brightened with a colourful mural, but the theme is yet to be decided.
Renowned artist Khosnaran Khurelbaatar, better known as Heesco, has been commissioned to design and paint the mural.
Heesco has seen stunning positive responses to his previous silo murals, that can be seen in places like Weethalle, Gunnedah, Harden, Murrumburrah and Grenfell.
Griffith City Council have narrowed options down to four potential themes, but have put the call out to the community to make the final decision between the four.
The four themes to choose from include:
Griffith Mayor Doug Curran said that the mural would improve the area for locals, but also make the region more attractive to visitors and tourists who are likely to see it.
"The fact that the water tank is located adjacent to Griffith Pioneer Park Museum and close to the Hermit's Cave where so many of our visitors go, will only enhance the area," Councillor Curran said.
"We have seen how popular silo art has become in so many towns around Australia. Now we have this opportunity to use the tank as a canvas to create a really impactful piece of artwork."
He added hopes that Griffith being included on the Australian Silo Art Trail website would boost tourism to the region.
The mural is currently scheduled to be completed just in time for Spring Fest 2023.
The survey to vote for your preferred theme is available at Griffith City Library or through surveymonkey.com. The survey will be available until April 30.
