Scenic Hill's silo will be brightened up with a colourful mural, with the theme to be decided

April 11 2023 - 4:00pm
The silo opposite Pioneer Park will soon be brightened up with a colourful mural. Photo by Cai Holroyd
The water tank on Scenic Hill will be brightened with a colourful mural, but the theme is yet to be decided.

