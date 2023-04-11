The Area News
Griffith Business Chamber Awards set for August after 3-year Covid disruption

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 11 2023 - 1:19pm, first published 12:00pm
Griffith Buiness Chamber President John Nikolic. Picture by Allan Wilson
The Griffith Business Chamber awards will be back this year following three years of Covid disruptions.

