The Griffith Business Chamber awards will be back this year following three years of Covid disruptions.
This year there will be 13 category awards, with winners announced at a Gala Night on August 5.
Chamber President, John Nikolic, said the awards will be a major celebration highlighting the strengths of local business, particularly throughout the pandemic.
"Things have changed in the three years since we were last able to have the awards. It's going to be really interesting to hear stories about how businesses coped, managed and succeeded throughout Covid, as well as what strategies they adopted to do that," Mr Nikolic said.
"We are really excited as a chamber to have the awards again. We ask everyone to save the date as well as nominate in various categories when they are able.
"It's an important opportunity to celebrate the extraordinarily competitive nature of our businesses which are always evolving, as we saw during the pandemic.
"This year 10 of the 13 awards will be aligned with Business NSW, which enables winners to progress through to regional and State finals.
"Meanwhile, local awards will include Local Customer Service Award and Business Woman of the Year."
This years awards will also serve as a celebration of the chamber's 65th birthday.
Categories are as follows:
2023 ALIGNED AWARDS WITH BUSINESS NSW
LOCAL AWARDS
The Griffith Business Chamber is searching for award sponsors.
Those who would like to get involved are encouraged to contact awards coordinator Amanda Quarisa at info@griffithbusinesschamber.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.