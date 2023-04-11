Griffith's chapter of Rural Australians for Refugees are pushing hard to see refugees and asylum seekers escape the 'limbo' that their visa status is in by replacing the 'Fast Track' program.
Refugee support groups have been rallying to let those on Temporary Protection Visas and Safe Haven Enterprise Visas apply for permanent residency and visa status - noting that many have been on temporary visas for over a decade.
Griffith's chapter met in Kooyoo Mall on April 8 to hand out flyers detailing the situation, calling for an end to the "Fast Track" system and a better, more equitable system.
RAR Griffith president Will Mead explained that while 19,000 people had been processed, there were still 12,000 refugees who hadn't heard anything.
"Some have been waiting 10-11 years to have their cases heard and are still in limbo ... there is some justice for 19,000 but there are another 12,000 who we need to remember," she said.
"They can't study, some don't have Medicare. They can't have any reunion with their families."
The Abbott Government's "Fast Track" system replaced funding for interpreters and legal assistance with a long application and interview process with no translators available.
Ms Mead said it was "designed to fail people who had every right to apply for refugee status."
While many refugee support and action groups take action on Palm Sunday - April 2 in 2023 - the Griffith chapter decided that Easter Saturday would work better for a Griffith audience, tying in with the Sidewalk Sale.
"There were lots of people there, we had some pamphlets that we got from some organisations that just had information about it ... hopefully we got the message out to people that we need to be fair to everybody."
"It's just a matter of keeping on."
