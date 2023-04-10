WITH a face as cute as a button, how could you not want to consider adopting Pongo from the Griffith Pound?
Poor Pongo has had a hard start to life due to no fault of his own.
He and his brother were both left abandoned in their backyard home for five weeks, before being brought to the bound, tired and hungry.
He is a cute, mystery breed pup with perhaps some Dalmatian, staffy and maybe even blue heeler in him.
Pongo is about 2 years old and is a gentle, lovable boy who enjoys cuddles and head rubs.
As he has not had much experience on a lead, Pongo will need patient, regular training to teach him to slow down and enjoy his walks.
He is learning quickly how to sit and, with lots of treats, will soon get the hang of it.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Pongo is happiest just being next to you and checking what you're doing.
As a young, active dog, Pongo loves to play and can get a bit over excited.
He will need some further slow training with basic doggie manners.
Ideally, he will suit a person or family with medium-sized dog experience, willing to give and receive lots of cuddles and affection.
If you can offer Pongo the loving home he deserves, call Griffith City Council on 1300 176 077 to arrange a meet and greet with him and see how much love Pongo has to give.
His adoption fee is $330, which includes his first C4 vaccine, flea/worm treatment, microchip, NSW lifetime registration and desexing.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.