Around 50 former Griffith High students took a trip down memory lane on Saturday night, over 30 years after leaving the school.
The 1986 year eight through to 1991 year 12 class returned to their roots, visiting the site of the former Griffith High before enjoying a reunion at the Coro Club thereafter.
The reunion drew former students from as far as Adelaide, with one even making the two day trek from the Gold Coast to be there.
A tour of the school site kicked off the reunion, with many awe-struck by both the changes as well as the things that had remained the same over the years.
"It was amazing. There were so many great memories," organiser Cate Catanzariti said.
"It was great to see the hall where we had assembly and the library were the way we remembered them.
"We also marveled at the newer parts of the site
"It was absolutely mind-blowing and we felt so privileged to be there again."
The reunion continued at Griffith's Coro Club were the 1980s made a major comeback in the form of music, decorations, fashion and school memorabilia.
"We had a massive area set up for photos and old school uniforms," Ms Catanzariti said.
"There was plenty of dancing, singing, and although we had a cake to celebrate those who had or were about to turn 50, one of us actually had turned 50 the day before. So there was plenty to celebrate.
"The highlight for me was having our former year adviser from Year 7 to Year 11 attend, Steve Harvey, who travelled from Orange to be there.
"He missed our last year of schooling. After graduation a lot of us signed a school jumper and sent it to him. He actually brought the jumper to the reunion so those who hadn't had a chance to sign it were able.
"We also learnt his father taught at Griffith High. There were a lot of great stories like that shared on the night.
"A very moving part of the evening was also having a memorial table set up for our old classmates we lost a long the way. Having the families of those people come along to represent them was very special.
"Everyone was very appreciative of the effort we put in to make the evening a success. Seeing those people again was incredible and I hope we do it again in future," Ms Catanzariti said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
