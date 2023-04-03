School Harmony Day impresses

A lively and exhilarating cultural celebration was exhibited at Marian Catholic College when the school held its Harmony Day festivities last week.
Food, dance and song ensured smiles all around on the day, with the celebration commencing in the school auditorium.
Organised by the school's captains, over eight cultural dance routines were displayed, including the newly represented cultures of South Africa, Japan and Tahiti.
As a result, many remarked it was the best Harmony Day held at the school yet.
The show gave way to a 'taste of harmony' school lunch, prepared by students and featuring foods from around the globe.
Marian Catholic College leader of faith, formation and mission, Gabriel Abdala, said he was overjoyed with the response on the day.
"Although we weren't able to hold it on March 21 due to timetabling of other events, we certainly weren't going to miss it. It's one of the biggest events on the school calendar," he said.
"We believe diversity is our strength, and that's why the occasion is so important.
"It's a celebration that we are all different but that is what makes us unique. We all have a role to play in this world and ultimately that's what brings everyone together. That's what Harmony Day is about.
"I'm extremely pleased with how things went and the reception to the performers, who were absolutely spectacular. For me, it's not about the work to organise but seeing the kids being able to express themselves in such a way."
Mayor Doug Curran said the event encapsulated what makes Griffith such a special city.
"Harmony Day really brings out the best in everyone and when a whole school gets involved it makes it absolutely sensational. It shows what Griffith and it's community are really about," Cr Curran said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo.
