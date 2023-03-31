The Area News
Beelbangera Public School surpasses fundraising goal by $15,000

By Allan Wilson
March 31 2023
Beelbangera Public School principal Kristie Symonds goes under the bucket on Friday. Picture Allan Wilson
Beelbangera Public School principal Kristie Symonds goes under the bucket on Friday. Picture Allan Wilson

Students at Beelbangera Public School had much to celebrate on Friday, having raised far more than they expected for a video to promote the village and the school later this year.

I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au

