Students at Beelbangera Public School had much to celebrate on Friday, having raised far more than they expected for a video to promote the village and the school later this year.
Their goal was to raise $3000 to make the video but they surpassed that by over $17,500.
Efforts were made through Fundraising Australia, which saw 87 of the students come together to promote their campaign via social media.
One class managed to raise $6,000, and a student, Amelia Heness, clocked up $2,000 by herself.
A color fun-run held on Friday afternoon was meant to be the major fundraiser event but, having far surpassed their goal, students, teachers and community members decided to focus on having a good time instead.
Beelbangera Public's School chaplin, Sam Simpson, says she can still hardly believe how successful the students were.
"We had no idea this was going to get so much traction. While a lot of the money was raised on Facebook, many of the kids showed some extra initiative by baking goods and selling them. That was impressive.
"I'm really blown away with what they have managed over the last few months and the colour day become a great community event.
"I think the whole experience has created a lot of excitement. We've never had a fundraiser like this before and I haven't heard of other school's in the Griffith area who have either. It's definitely something we would look at doing again in future," Ms Simpson said.
I'm a journalist with over three years experience. Have previously worked for Tumut, Temora and Lake Cargelligo. Send me your news tips at allan.wilson@areanews.com.au
