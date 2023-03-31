The Area News
Mental health, cancer screenings a focus for Griffith LHAC

By Allan Wilson
Updated March 31 2023 - 9:26pm, first published 1:23pm
LHAC chairwoman Margaret King. Photo, file
LHAC chairwoman Margaret King. Photo, file

Cancer screening, and mental health will be the priorities for the Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) following an important meeting on Thursday night.

