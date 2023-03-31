Cancer screening, and mental health will be the priorities for the Griffith Local Health Advisory Committee (LHAC) following an important meeting on Thursday night.
LHAC chairwoman Margaret King says MPHN data has revealed trends of domestic violence, cancer and homelessness have increased in the Griffith Local Government area, and this will be a focus of the committee going forward.
"A lot of the issues were higher than the state average. While this is probably representative of most regional areas, it certainly shows there is work to do here," Ms King said.
"The incidents of domestic violence and homelessness are alarming. These are things you hear in the media but they don't sink home until you see the data itself."
LHAC will now concentrate on four priority areas to investigate and plan around, including health literacy, cancer screening, mental health, as well as children and maternity health services.
"Other key health priorities identified from the data we reviewed include children's obesity, chronic disease and our ageing population," she said.
"The data shows that 23.5% of our population doesn't have internet at home, so we'd like to look at how people access information about services, funding and appointments. Lack of access to a centralised telehealth point was a service gap also raised in the meeting."
LHAC will next meet in April to map out these challenges.
"We will also be looking to partner with other community organisations for a sense of focus and to concentrate our efforts," Ms King said.
"Obviously one of our major projects will be to continue our involvement and provide feedback into the planning for the redevelopment of the Griffith Base Hospital.
"This is a big-tick item for us and we are working hard to ensure the community's voice is heard in the planning process."
Those wishing to provide feedback to Griffith LHAC should contact Ms King at margk63@gmail.com or 0409 815 901.
