Preparation for a major energy project's construction in the Riverina has begun after the first towers were erected.
Construction on TransGrid's EnergyConnect project began erecting the first of 1500 steel towers in Buronga, near Mildura. The towers will run along a 700km stretch between Wagga and the South Australian border, with a connection to Red Cliffs in Victoria.
The transmission company has also begun construction of a workers camp near Lockhart for Energy Connect's eastern section.
It's one of six camps that will be set up along the project's route in order to minimise pressure on regional housing supplies.
"The raising of our first transmission towers on EnergyConnect is yet another significant milestone in building the energy superhighway to accelerate the nation's clean energy future," TransGrid chief executive Brett Redman said.
The EnergyConnect transmission line is set to pass through the southern edge of Wagga, with the towers projected to be 30 to 65 metres high, and spaced between 400 and 600 metres apart.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
