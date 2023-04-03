After 30 years, Murrumbidgee Regional High School now has their very own band - with eager students taking up the cause of bringing music to the school.
Hannah Lonergan has taken up the cause of conducting due to her passion for music and a career in music - but has been conducting for just the last few years.
"I've been involved in band since a very early age and have had a passion for it ever since. Over my career and education, I have always been involved in either a school or town band," Ms Lonergan said.
"I came to Griffith in 2022 and saw an opportunity to create a school band at the biggest high school in the town. I have been working closely with the Griffith East band and the town band to make connections between the two schools and the wider community."
Students have been keen to get to work, and with a few rehearsals under their belt now, have said they're keen to rise to the occasion.
"It's been hard," said french hornist Benjamin Savage, but continued saying he was up to it.
"We're just getting used to it. We're doing the basics and how to read music," explained flautist Saskia Nolan.
"We tried the Transformers theme."
READ MORE
The students all had their own visions of where the band could lead, and Miss Nolan had a clear vision of one day playing at the Sydney Opera House.
Meanwhile, flautist Samantha Gadsden is "in it for the money," she laughed.
While some students have musical backgrounds, others are new to the
Ms Lonergan said that she looked forward to potential live performances at the school and beyond - as well as providing music for the school musicals in the future.
"There are so many amazing opportunities including State Band Camp and School Spectacular."
The students were quick to thank Ms Lonergan, despite protests from their teacher.
"She started the band ... We'd be nothing without Ms Lonergan," Miss Gadsden said.
Of course, making it big does not come without a challenge or two.
"I think Mum might be a bit annoyed because of the noise," joked saxophonist Nick Goard.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.