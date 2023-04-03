The Area News
Home/News/Latest News

After 30 years, Murrumbidgee Regional High School has a band ready to bring music to school

Cai Holroyd
By Cai Holroyd
Updated April 3 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Griffith site members of the MRHS School Band with teacher Hannah Lonergan. Photo by Cai Holroyd
The Griffith site members of the MRHS School Band with teacher Hannah Lonergan. Photo by Cai Holroyd

After 30 years, Murrumbidgee Regional High School now has their very own band - with eager students taking up the cause of bringing music to the school.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cai Holroyd

Cai Holroyd

Journalist

Journalist for the Area News in Griffith. RMIT graduate. Full-time writer and part-time nuisance. Been described as 'present.'

Local News

Get the latest Griffith news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.